Midwest McDonald's Makes Architectural Digest's List of 13 ‘Most Beautiful' in World

Architectural Digest notes that while the words "beautiful McDonald’s" may look a bit oxymoronic, it's not out of the question, as proven by 13 lovely Golden Arches locations around the world.

The publication credited the Chicago-based restaurant chain with "a surprisingly expansive collection of restaurants in interesting, unique, and downright extraordinary buildings."

Indeed the 13 restaurants selected by Architectural Digest include a McDonald’s in Portugal that's been called the most beautiful in the world, a glass-domed McDonald’s in Georgia, a McDonald's in Maine that looks like it's embedded into someone's Colonial-style house and "the oldest McDonald’s in the world" in California featuring a now-retro design.

Of the more than a dozen McDonald's chosen, none in either the chain's hometown of Chicago nor the state of Illinois were included, but a Midwest spot did get a shoutout.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Coming in at No. 13 was a McDonald's located in Wisconsin Dells:

"Another example of the hamburger restaurant leaning into local culture is this log cabin McDonald’s in Wisconsin," the magazine wrote. "Inside, the location includes unique decor, such as a wood-carved bear and mounted moose head."

Check it out in the photos below.