Travelers will get their first look at Midway Airport’s first-ever premium lounge this week, as Chicago officials held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday.

The lounge, known as “Club MDW,” will open Thursday near Gate B1 as part of the airport’s Central Market, according to a press release from the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and other dignitaries enjoyed the new lounge on Wednesday, the first in the nearly-100 year history of the airport.

“Midway International Airport is an essential gateway for our city, and The Club MDW is a key part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the travel experience here in Chicago for leisure and business passengers,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our commitment to investing in Midway reflects our mission to continue delivering a world-class experience that meets the needs of all travelers.”

Photo Credit: Chicago Department of Aviation

According to CDA officials, access to the lounge will be available via a day pass, which can be purchased for $50. Passes are also available via a variety of platforms, including Priority Pass and LoungeKey.

The lounge has a capacity of nearly 100 people according to officials, and will be open 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the press release.

Photo Credit: Chicago Department of Aviation

Beers from Revolution Brewing and Two Brothers will be available at the bar in the lounge, along with locally sourced menu items, according to officials.

More information can be found on the Club MDW website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.