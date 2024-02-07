Middle school basketball team in Calumet City makes program history, heads to state championship, quarterfinals

A middle school basketball team in Calumet City is celebrating a major accomplishment as they prepare to play in the state championship and quarterfinals later this week.

The 7th and 8th grade basketball players from Schrum Memorial Middle School will represent the school at state for the first time in 15 years.

"We all have been playing together recently and staying focused on the goal," 8th grader Jordan Jones told NBC Chicago.

Teammate and 7th grader Dakari Nesbitt is taking advantage of the opportunity they earned themselves.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"It means a lot because I can actually put my name on the map and represent this school," Nesbitt said.

First up, the 7th grade boys team heads to the state championship on Thursday. Then, the 8th grade boys team heads to quarterfinals on Saturday.

"We're going to be practicing Friday and a little bit before their game tomorrow before we head out," Jordan said. "We're just going to be resting and focusing on the goal."

If you ask any of the players how they've made it this far, they'll point to Head Coach Cornelius Deere, but he won't take all the credit.

"I know I've been used by God as a tool, but I'm not going to put it all on me," Coach Deere said.

His son is the team's assistant coach, and his niece serves as the coach of the 7th grade team. Together, plus a team full of young basketball stars ready to put in the hard work, they knew that this would be their year.

"I'm excited and I'm just ready to see them perform on the stage that they deserve and prepared for themselves," 7th grade coach Bryeasha Blair said.

Coach Deere said that no matter what happens on Thursday and Saturday, he is incredibly proud of his team. Believe it or not, they have no plans on how they're going to celebrate.

Right now, they're just focused on bringing home that win.