Pileup Involving at Least 50 Vehicles Shuts Down Interstate in Michigan

Michigan State Police have shut down a portion of an interstate near Grand Rapids following a pileup involving at least 50 vehicles during whiteout conditions, authorities said Saturday.

MSP First District tweeted pictures from the scene at 4:10 p.m., saying possibly 50-100 vehicles were involved in a pileup along eastbound Interstate 96 in Ionia County. Authorities have since shut down the interstate in both directions "for an indefinite period." Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Update: expect closure of eastbound I 96 near grand River in Portland, Ionia county to be closed for an indefinite period due to a large vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/qaYjT20cZq — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 18, 2023

State police said injuries were reported, but information about the severity of injuries and how many people were hurt wasn't immediately available. Whiteout conditions were present at the time of the crash, but had ended by 4:40 p.m.