Michigan Golf Course Will Aid Families Of Fallen Service Members

One of the nation's leading charities benefitting the families of fallen service members is about to take a unique path to funding their mission. They're opening a championship golf course.

The charity, Folds of Honor, provides scholarships to family members of deceased or disabled service members. Since 2007, the organization says it has awarded some 29,000 scholarships to spouses and children of members of the armed forces, totaling over $145 million.

In May, Folds of Honor will add another tool in its funding arsenal, as it opens the American Dunes golf course in Grand Haven, Michigan, near the Lake Michigan shore. The course, on the site of the former Grand Haven Golf Club, was completely re-designed with the aid of PGA Champion Jack Nicklaus, who donated his fee to the project.

The organization says all profits from the course will benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, which funds the scholarships which are their primary mission.

Folds of Honor is currently accepting scholarship application from qualified candidates. The scholarship deadline for 2021-22 is March 31. Scholarships are available to support private school tuition or tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as tuition for colleges, universities, and trade or technical schools.

The grand opening for American Dunes is set for May 2.