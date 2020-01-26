Michelle Obama Captures Grammy for ‘Best Spoken Word Album’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama can add yet another title to her impressive resume: Grammy Award-winner.

Obama captured the prize for Best Spoken Word Album of the year during the Grammy’s preshow festivities in Los Angeles on Sunday. The former first lady captured the prize for the audiobook version of her bestselling memoir “Becoming.”

Obama beat out the Beastie Boys, Erik Alexandrakis’ “I.V. Catatonia,” John Waters’ “Mr. Know It All,” and Sekou Andrews’ “Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” albums in the category.

The Grammy is the second for the Obama family, as former President Barack Obama also captured the Spoken Word prize in 2008 for the audiobook version of his book “The Audacity of Hope.” He beat out former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, along with legendary author Maya Angelou and actor Alan Alda in the category that year.