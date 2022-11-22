Michael Jordan's Game-Worn 1985 Air Jordan 1s Ready for Auction

Jordan's game-worn 1985 Air Jordan 1s ready for auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An iconic pair of Michael Jordan's signature shoes will be featured in an upcoming auction presented by Christie's.

Jordan's game-worn original Nike 1985 Air Jordan 1s will be one of the many items held in Christie's latest collection called "The Greats," which includes collectibles from legendary athletes Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant and Henrik Lundqvist.

Launched in 1985, the Air Jordan 1s were Nike’s first signature basketball shoe and are still one of the most iconic designs in the history of the sport and streetwear. The shoes were exclusively made for Jordan a year after his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls.

The Air Jordan 1s are among the rarest and the most valuable offered and have an estimated worth between $200k to $300k, according to Christie’s.

Another item to be held in the auction is Jordan’s dual signed original 1985 Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’ sneakers. The footwear has an estimated worth between $100k-150k.

Open bidding begins on November 29 through and closes on December 6.

Christie’s “The Greats” collection will open on November 26 and end on December 6.