Michael Jordan Signed ‘Player Sample' Air Jordan 1s to Be Auctioned

Autographed Michael Jordan 1985 Air Jordan 1s to be auctioned originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A pair of 1985 Air Jordan 1s signed by Michael Jordan will be featured in an upcoming auction held by Sotheby's.

The shoes were designed as a "player sample," which means they were cut to Jordan's specifications as if he would have actually worn them on the court. According to Sotheby’s, the cleats have an estimated worth between $100k-200k.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 is one of the most recognizable designs in the history of both basketball and streetwear and is a key part of the origin of the Air Jordan brand for Nike.

Jordan wore Air Jordan 1s in 1984 – his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls – and in 1985. He also wore modified versions of the shoe in 1986 enduring a broken foot.

Nike gave Jordan his own signature line of shoes and clothes in 1984, which was the pivotal point in Jordan agreeing to sign with the iconic streetwear brand.

Other highlighted items in Sotheby's auction are as follows:

Virgil Abloh Signed & Designed Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White Chicago ‘The Ten’ (est. $10/20,000)

Nike x Louis Vuitton "Air Force 1" & Pilot Case (est. $150/200,000)

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Fragment Friends and Family (est. $12/15,000)

Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Nipsey Hussle ‘Victory Lap’ (est. $18/22,000)

Sotheby's online bidding will be held from November 29 through December 13. The full group of items can be publicly viewed at Sotheby's New York galleries starting November 30.

