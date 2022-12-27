Metra

Metra UP-NW Train Strikes Pedestrian Near Irving Park, ‘Extensive Delays' Expected

Delays are expected and service on some lines is halted after a Metra train traveling from the northwest suburbs to Chicago struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning, a tweet from Metra says.

According to 9:05 a.m. tweet from Metra, inbound and outbound service is halted near Irving Park after Union Pacific Northwest train #630 struck a pedestrian.

"The duration of this delay is unknown but extensive delays are expected," Metra said.

UP-NW line travels back and forth from Harvard to Chicago, through northwest suburbs including Woodstock, Crystal Lake, Barrington McHenry.

