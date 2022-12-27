Metra UP-NW Train Strikes Pedestrian Near Irving Park, ‘Extensive Delays' Expected

Delays are expected and service on some lines is halted after a Metra train traveling from the northwest suburbs to Chicago struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning, a tweet from Metra says.

According to 9:05 a.m. tweet from Metra, inbound and outbound service is halted near Irving Park after Union Pacific Northwest train #630 struck a pedestrian.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Irving Park, train #630 struck a pedestrian. Extensive delays are anticipated. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) December 27, 2022

"The duration of this delay is unknown but extensive delays are expected," Metra said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

UP-NW line travels back and forth from Harvard to Chicago, through northwest suburbs including Woodstock, Crystal Lake, Barrington McHenry.