Metra UP-NW Train Hits Pedestrian Near Arlington Heights; ‘Extensive Delays' Expected

Delays are expected and some inbound and outbound Metra trains were halted after a pedestrian was struck by a Metra UP-NW train near suburban Arlington Heights, officials said Wednesday.

According authorities, a pedestrian was struck by outbound Metra UP-NW train No. 603 just before 6 a.m. Wednesday near Northwest Highway and Ridge in Arlington Heights.

While both inbound and outbound trains were halted Wednesday morning, some are back up and running but service is limited, according to Tweets from Metra, with "extensive delays" anticipated.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted Past Des Plains, pedestrian struck by train #603 - Extensive delays are anticipated. There is very limited service between Des Plaines and Chicago. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) November 30, 2022

According to the Arlington Heights Police Department, Ridge Ave. between Campbell and Eastman Streets is closed.

Officials have not confirmed details on injuries.

According to Metra's website, commuters can expect a delay between two and three hours when a pedestrian or vehicle incident takes place.

"Representatives from local and/or Metra police departments, paramedics, fire departments, the coroner and railroad supervisors all arrive on the scene to perform their specific duties," Metra says. "This alone can take some time depending on the distance each person must travel and the time of day. If traffic is heavy or if access to the site is limited, it could take those representatives longer to get there."

Metra's UP-NW line travels to and from Chicago and Harvard in the Northwest suburbs, stopping in Crystal Lake, Barrington, Arlington Heights, Des Plaines and other Northwest suburbs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.