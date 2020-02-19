Metra to Make Changes at Railroad Crossing Where Pedestrian Was Killed

Changes are coming to the intersection where a 19-year-old man was killed after a Metra train slammed into a car on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a railroad crossing gate come down on top of the trunk of a car at the crossing near the intersection of Pulaski Road and 87th Street.

The driver tried to reverse, but then drove forward into the path of the train.

The car ended up being hit by the train and then hit 19-year-old Christopher Davis, a pedestrian who was waiting to cross the intersection.

NBC 5 Investigates dug up troubling information in the wake of a terrifying crash involving a Metra train on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Regina Waldroup explains.

Davis was hospitalized, and later died from his injuries.

The driver and passengers that were inside the vehicle were seriously injured in the crash.

A search of records by NBC 5 Investigates found that there have been four train vs. car collisions at the intersection. While a safety analysis by the Illinois Commerce Commission found that the crossing met state and federal safety standards, the agency said is now making design changes at the crossing.

According to the agency, the safety gates on 87th Street will be moved closer to the tracks, placing them at an angle more parallel to the tracks.

With the changes now confirmed, drivers are hoping that the changes will make the intersection safer.

“I’m sure it will help. Any improvement will help,” one driver said.

According to Metra, IDOT approved funding for the design changes last year. Work on the altered railroad crossing is expected to be completed this year.