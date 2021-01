A Metra maintenance facility on the Far South Side was evacuated Friday as police investigated a report of a suspicious package.

An employee reported a “suspicious package” at the Kensington Yard District facility, at 12231 S Indiana Ave., Metra officials said.

A Chicago police K9 unit was called to that block about 2:45 p.m. to investigate a telephone threat, a police spokeswoman said.

About 3:25 p.m., all Metra Electric trains near the building were stopped.