Metra Halts Service on UP-NW Line After Train Strikes Pedestrian Near Park Ridge

Metra temporarily stopped service on its Union Pacific Northwest line Saturday afternoon after a train struck a pedestrian near Park Ridge, according to the transit agency.
In a tweet at 1:05 p.m. Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted on the UP-NW line after Train #714 struck a pedestrian. Customers were advised to seek alternative transportation and anticipate extensive delays.
Additional details about the incident weren't immediately available.
