Meijer Stores to Limit Number of Customers Allowed in Stores Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Yet another major grocery store chain has instituted new policies to limit the number of customers allowed inside of its stores as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan-based Meijer announced the new policies on Saturday in a press release. The company is asking customers to limit the number of people they bring with them on shopping trips, and stores will also monitor the number of people inside of their stores in order to help enforce social distancing guidelines.

The new protocols were among several the company announced on Saturday. Meijer stores will also begin conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks for employees as they arrive at work, and all 248 stores will install protective plexiglass shields at checkout lanes and pharmacies.

The company also announced that they will suspend their weekly sales advertisements to help limit customer count, and will post signs and other materials to educate customers on social distancing.

Previously the company had suspended its reusable bag program, placed decals 6 feet apart on floors of areas where customers may congregate, and implemented dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens and healthcare workers.

Meijer operates 248 stores throughout the Midwest, including in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.