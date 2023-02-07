Meet the Illinoisans Attending President's State of the Union Address

As President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union Address Tuesday night, nearly a dozen honored guests from Illinois will be in the gallery watching.

All 535 United States Congressional members are allowed to bring a guest. Often, those guests are selected because they personify issues important to elected officials.

Ten honored guests from Illinois will join congressmen in the gallery, in person, for the first time in years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It’s really crazy," said high school sophomore, Kate Foley, who will join First Lady Jill Biden in her box with other distinguished guests.

Foley is studying integrated manufacturing at Rolling Meadows High School. She met Biden last fall, when the First Lady visited her high school.

"I met her in November once. For me, to have that big impression on her, and to realize, 'oh my gosh, she remembered me' is just kind of an unearthly feeling," said Foley.

Biden invited her as an example of how career-connected learning is helping Americans prepare for good-paying jobs. Foley hopes to one day become a biomedical engineer and is already taking classes to prepare for college in high school.

Also fortunate enough to attend Tuesday night's event is April Redzik, the president and CEO of DuPage Pads.

"I’m super honored. I’m most looking forward to being able to represent our cause," said Redzik.

DuPage Pads is a client services center and nonprofit organization with a mission to end homelessness.

"You’ll see I’m wearing an orange flower. That’s our color," said Redzik who says she'll don the flower to keep clients close to her heart while she represents them in the gallery.

She got the call last week and said her first thought was something many moms can relate to.

"I made sure I had child care," she laughed. "Then I called my mom to tell her I was going to the State of the Union. I'm really honored to have this opportunity and I’m so, so excited to go out there today," said Reznik.

Diana Ordaz Quezada will also be there, as a guest of Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.

Quezada is a Passenger Service Assistant at Midway International Airport and supports Rep. Garcia's "Good Jobs for Good Airports Act."

"It will establish a living wage and benefits for all airport workers," said Quezada. "We believe this should be for everyone, every airport."

Quezada, a former DACA recipient, says she's most looking forward to hearing the president talk about immigration.

"We are part of this country. This is the only thing I know since I was 9. For me, this is my country as well. I have five children who were born here, who are US citizens. I think it's time for us, all of us to have a right," she said.

The president will likely address abortion access, which has been a hot button issue since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.

To underscore her efforts in abortion access, Sen. Tammy Duckworth invited Dr. Erin King, the executive director and a physician at Hope Clinic.

The clinic in Granite City serves a majority of out-of-state patients where abortion is limited or restricted.

"It's amazing to be able to represent mostly, honestly, the patients," said Dr. King.

"We just went through an enormous public health crisis in this country with the pandemic. I think that we were used to dashboards and data and everyday information about public health in a crisis. We need to treat abortion access with that much attention," she said.

"I hope that [the president] does highlight and elevate the fact so many patients aren’t getting care."

Sen. Dick Durbin, co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, will host Chris Manson as his guest.

Manson is the founder of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine and has helped deliver 28 ambulances and one fire engine overseas. His organization works with volunteers across the state to collect medical supplies, clothing and nonperishable food for Ukrainian people.

Manson says he's humbled by the invitation but hopes it shines a light on the need for more donations.

"I was very appreciative and thankful for that. I’m just one person working with a lot of people," he said.

"I'm looking forward to having the chance to maybe discuss what we’re doing with other elected officials, and honestly I’m looking forward to the message to continue to get out to people in Illinois and across the country," said Manson.

Several lawmakers did not respond to NBC 5's request. Here's a list of Illinois elected officials and their guests: