Chicago police are continuing to investigate the death of a man who was involved in an armed confrontation with officers on Thursday.

According to the latest update provided by Chicago police, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2100 block of North McVicker just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle failed to stop, and officers did not pursue the car.

Police say that the vehicle crashed a short distance away from the attempted stop, and the driver involved in the crash fled the scene on foot, leaving several occupants behind in the vehicle.

Officers began to search for the driver, and after receiving a 911 call from a concerned resident located the driver near a residence close to the original scene on North McVicker.

Officers discovered the man was holding a weapon and ordered him to drop it. The man did not comply with the orders, according to police and suffered multiple gunshot wounds after officers fired at him.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, the man suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was also hit twice by shots from a Chicago police officer.

After further review of video and forensic evidence as well as witness statements, the Chicago Police Department statement on the police involved shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of North McVicker is updated as follows. pic.twitter.com/csZYNxw1EM — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 4, 2020

The officer has been placed on routine administrative duty for a period of 30 days as the incident is investigated.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting an investigation of the use of force in the incident, with cooperation from the Chicago Police Department.

The family of the man who died in the incident has hired an attorney to look into the shooting.