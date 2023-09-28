Two new menu items are coming to McDonald's -- but these ones come in a cup, not in a wrapper.

Next month, two new sauce flavors will hit McDonald's menus nationwide, a spokesperson said: McDonald's Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and McDonald's Mambo Sauce.

Officials describe the Sweet & Spicy Jam sauce as a "Jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick," with extra heat from cayenne pepper. It's best served alongside McDonald's Sausage McMuffin, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets, McCrispy or French fries, a release said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the release, the Sweet & Spicy Jam sauce is the company's first-ever breakfast-inspired dipping sauce to hit McDonald's restaurants in the U.S.

The Mambo sauce, the release said, is a tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce, meant to pair with the Quarter Pounder, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets, McCrispy or McDonald's fries.

The sauce was inspired a Mambo sauce staple in the regional Washington D.C. area, the release added.

"We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country," Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA Tariq Hassan said. “Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture - pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens, and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness and kick of heat we know today’s customers are craving."

The sauces will hit McDonald's menus for a limited time beginning Oct. 9, the release said.

McDonald's recently brought back Spicy Chicken McNuggets to menus, and debuted Pokémon Happy Meals last month.