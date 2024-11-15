McDonald's Holiday Pies back on the menu at select locations. Here's what we know

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and Chicago-based fast food giant McDonald's is prepared for the season ahead as a jolly treat has returned to the menu at select locations nationwide.

The holiday pies are back at participating McDonald's restaurants, reviving the sweet treat that was initially served in 1999.

The rectangular pies feature a smooth custard inside a flaky crust that's glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

The limited-time desserts were made available Friday, though the pies won't be available at every McDonald's.

Customers hoping to get a taste of the seasonal dessert are encouraged to check in their McDonald's app to see if their nearest location is offering the Holiday Pies.