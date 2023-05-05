Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Pledges Collaboration With Chicagoans, City Council to Address Influx of Migrants

Following the arrival of more asylum-seekers in recent days, Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has promised to work with residents and local officials to tackle the rise in migrants coming from the Southern border.

Johnson released a statement on the recent arrivals on Friday, blasting governors "around the border who have demonstrated they are not open to collaborating..."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week vowed to continue busing migrants to Chicago and other major cities, claiming the Biden administration has failed to secure the border, which has led to an increase in the number of people coming to the U.S. One day earlier, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote a letter to Abbott, calling on the governor to stop bussing migrants to the city.

"Governor Abbott, this is not a state v. state or city v. city problem," the mayor said in the letter, in part. "The immigration crisis is a national challenge that requires national collaboration. For the good of our country and the individuals who are seeking safety in refuge, let’s work together to find a real solution. And that real solution will never be the unilateral bussing of migrants to cities like Chicago."

Since Aug. 2022, when the bussing program began, more than 8,000 men, women and children have arrived in Chicago, according to officials.

Johnson, meanwhile, said he's open to having conversations regarding the crisis and will one day ensure there is a "real effort to coordinate our resources at the federal, state, county and city levels."

"We are already in the process of developing the infrastructure for that type of coordination, but also for engaging in a real community process that allows for our response to not just meet the need, but include all stakeholders in solving what is ultimately a crisis that was engineered by outside forces," he said.

The mayor-elect didn't provided specifics on how he plans to address the recent arrivals, but did commit to helping Chicagoans and alderpersons to ensure everyone, including asylum seekers, is protected.

"Many communities have for too long been denied basic amenities and resources that could help strengthen them, but the stronger our communities are, the better position we are in to support both newcomers, and current residents and families," he said.