Brandon Johnson Signs Executive Orders on First Day in Office. Here's a Breakdown

In the initial hours after being sworn in as mayor of Chicago on Monday, Brandon Johnson signed his first batch of executive orders, with the majority of the measures establishing new leadership roles in city government.

The mayor's office sent out a news release on Monday afternoon, in which Johnson said, "As your Mayor, it's my duty to take bold, immediate action to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago."

The first of four orders seeks to boost youth employment by instructing the city's Office of Budget and Management to analyze resources in the fiscal year 2023 budget that are available to fund youth empoyment and enrichment programs. The order also instructs the Mayor's Office to coordinate youth employment and enrichment activities among city sister agencies and city departments for summer internships and community service opportunities, according to the news release.

Johnson also signed three executive orders establishing new deputy mayor positions, the first of which is a deputy mayor for immigrant, migrant and refugee rights. The person who takes on the role will be responsible for coordination and communication relating to the city's efforts to support immigrants, refugees and migrants - whether established or new arrivals. Under the order, all city department heads will be instructed to take direction from the deputy mayor "to assist with efforts to address immediate needs and long-standing policy and programmatic goals to ensure the efficacy of Chicago’s status as a welcoming and sanctuary city."

Additional executive orders establish a deputy mayor for community safety, who will focus on "eradicating the root causes of crime and violence and advance a comprehensive, healing-centered approach to community safety" and a deputy mayor for labor relations.

That position will "allow coordination to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of Chicago, in addition to improving working conditions, advancing new job opportunities for employment, and protecting workers’ rights."

Days prior to leaving office, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a volley of executive orders, including those establishing youth commissions and pension advance funds as well as ensuring the implementation of a “We Will Chicago” plan.





