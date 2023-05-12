Mayor Lori Lightfoot Signs a Slate of Executive Orders as Last Day in Office Nears

Before she left her fifth floor office for the last time, Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a volley of executive orders on Friday, including those establishing youth commissions and pension advance funds as well as ensuring the implementation of a “We Will Chicago” plan.

On the night she claimed victory four years ago, Lightfoot vowed to “break the city’s endless cycle of corruption."

On that point, a former alderman, political science professor and author of an upcoming book on Chicago’s Mayors gives her high marks.

“I think there are three things for which Lori Lightfoot will be remembered,” said Dick Simpson. “The first is ending aldermanic privilege and bringing corruption down at city hall.”

Simpson, one of Chicago’s original progressive aldermen, also gave Lightfoot credit for refocusing the city’s lens on issues relating to equity and inclusion.

In her farewell speech earlier this week, the outgoing mayor said her administration “had been victorious” in its efforts to be equitable in serving the city.

Simpson also said Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's Public Health Commissioner had served the city well during the pandemic that unexpectedly afflicted Chicago during her term.

“They saved thousands and thousands of lives that would have been lost had there not been a firm hand at city hall,” he said.

As Lightfoot left office for the final time on Friday, Simpson said she left something else behind: a new way of doing business as well as an independent and re-invigorated city council.

“The city is much, much better than when Lori Lightfoot came to office,” Simpson said. “She will be remembered as one of the really good, effective mayors that changed the direction of Chicago politics and Chicago government.

The professor’s grade on Lightfoot’s four years in office: an “A-.”