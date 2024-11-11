Massive, new suburban casino opens in Chicago area

A massive new casino opened in the Chicago area Monday.

The Wind Creek Chicago Southland opened to the public at 11 a.m., bringing a "state-of-the-art casino" to the East Hazel Crest suburb in what is described as "the first step toward delivering a full-scale integrated resort experience, scheduled for completion in spring 2025."

The 70,000-square-foot space will include more than 1,400 slot machines, 56 table games, high-limit slot areas, a high-limit table games salon, a poker room, a sportsbook and "four hidden gems throughout the casino floor."

“The opening of Wind Creek Chicago Southland underscores our dedication to making a positive economic impact in the communities we serve,” Jay Dorris, president and CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality, said in a statement. “We're committed to create opportunities that support the region, offer competitive benefits for Team Members, and further strengthen the vibrant Southland community.”

Owners of the casino said the facility is "only the beginning of what will become a flagship destination," with plans to add signature restaurants and more food and beverage offerings.

“Whether you’re looking for elevated dining, quick-service eateries, or something in between—you won’t be disappointed as we’re creating something truly unforgettable,” said Fabio Viviani with Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group.

The group also said they plan to add more than 1,000 jobs and the suburbs of Homewood and Hazel Crest "will benefit from gambling revenue."

“From the start, our mission has been to create jobs, spur economic growth, and offer the ultimate entertainment escape,” Roger Kuehn, EVP and general manager of Wind Creek Chicago Southland, said in a statement. “We're thrilled to welcome our Guests on Nov. 11th to experience the excitement firsthand.”