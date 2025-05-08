As soon as news broke that Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV had been elected, questions about his looming papacy began to swirl.

In addition to critically important questions over his views on a host of issues that he’ll be asked to weigh in on as the new pope, there was one question that also begged to be asked given his ties to the Windy City.

Cubs or White Sox?

Multiple media outlets have reported the new pope’s baseball allegiance lays on the North Side, despite his South Side roots.

Sen. Dick Durbin told CNN’s Manu Raju that the new Pope is a “Cubs fan,” and NBC News also reported that the Holy See’s loyalty lies with the North Siders.

“They tell me he’s a Cubs fan,” Dick Durbin told me of Pope Leo XIV #gocubsgo — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 8, 2025

The Cubs reacted to the news on social media:

Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV! pic.twitter.com/s02yDDegQd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2025

However, WGN News reported that in talking to the pope's brother, who lives in suburban New Lenox, that the pontiff is actually a White Sox fan, with his parents split in their loyalty between the Cubs and Cardinals.

Pope Leo XIV’s ties to the Chicago area run deep. He was born in the city, and studied at the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago, receiving a master’s degree in theology from the institution.

According to the CTU, he was elected to a leadership position in the Augustinian province of “Mother of Good Counsel” in Olympia Fields. He was elected provincial prior of the same province in Chicago in 1999, and was named the Prior General of the Augustinians in 2001, serving in that role until 2014.

Pope Francis appointed him to a leadership role in the diocese of Chiclayo, Peru in 2015, and he was named Cardinal Prevost as prefect of the Dicastery of Bishops in 2023, according to his biography.