Massive Fire at Chemtool in Rockton Forces Evacuation

A massive fire at a manufacturing plant in Rockton, Illinois, prompted a mandatory evacuation of the area Monday morning, authorities said.

The Rockton Police Department posted an alert at around 8:46 a.m., warning that fire officials had ordered a mandatory evacuation for the area south of Chemtool, located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road.

"This notice affects all residents and business south of Chem Tool on Prairie Hill rd. Traffic is advised to avoid area," the alert reads. "Please evacuate the area. Wait for further instructions."

Video at the scene showed a massive blaze and black smoke billowing into the air.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries. Further details were not available and emergency crews remain on the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.