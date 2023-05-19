A large touring, inflatable festival featuring eight unique bouncy attractions will be headed to the western suburbs for four weekends beginning at the end of the month.

"Bounce the Mall" will be premiering at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora from May 27 through June 18, continuing a tour of some of the nation's most recognizable shopping malls, including King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania and Miami International Mall.

An appearance at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is also slated for this summer, though specific dates are currently unknown.

The traveling bounce houses will likely keep visitors busy - no matter their age. Visitors can take park in an 600-feet-long obstacle course, dive into a bottomless ball pit, enter a silent disco dome with live DJs and show off their talents at a customized sports arena.

Other inflatable interactives include a birthday cake-themed moonwalk with giant presents, candles and ball pits, as well as a massive selfie station with larger-than-life props.

Tickets begin at $23 for a 90-minute pass, and are expected to sell out quickly. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Chicago Premium Outlets are located at 1650 Premium Outlet Boulevard in Aurora.

Additional information about tickets and event details can be found online.