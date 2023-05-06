Aurora

Giant Inflatable Fun Park Coming to the Chicago Premium Outlets This Summer

By NBC 5 Staff

Bounce the Mall

An enormous inflatable fun park, consisting of a silent disco dome, ball pits and much more, will call Chicago Premium Outlets home for a portion of the summer.

Bounce the Mall will make its inaugural run at the outlet mall from Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, June 18. Featuring eight difference interactive inflatables, the family attraction is making its way to malls across the U.S., according to a news release.

Bounce the Mall

The traveling bounce houses will likely keep visitors busy - no matter their age. Visitors can take park in an 600-feet-long obstacle course, dive into a bottomless ball pit, enter a silent disco dome with live DJs and show off their talents at a customized sports arena.

Tickets begin at $23 for a 90-minute pass. Additional information about tickets and event details can be found online.

