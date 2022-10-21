Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level

Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high" community level status.

Counties at a “high” community level are seeing elevated levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations, percentages of staffed beds being taken up by COVID patients or dramatic increases in overall case numbers.

As of Friday, Knox County was experiencing 92.56 cases per 100,000 population, 22.5 COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and 7% of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients, the CDC stated. Saline County reported 200.08 cases per 100,000 population, 19.3 new COVID admissions per 100,000 population and 2.7% of staffed beds in use by COVID-19 patients. The third county at "high" status, Warren County, was seeing 94.99 cases per 100,000 population, 22.5 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and 7% of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients.

Residents in the three counties are advised to take precautions against the virus, including wearing masks in indoor spaces and staying away from large gatherings if they are immunocompromised or have other common risk factors for severe illness if they contract COVID.

The following precautions are recommended at all three community levels - "low," "medium" and "high" - staying up to date on vaccines, including boosters, avoiding contact with those who have a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case, following recommendations for isolation if you have COVID or suspect you've gotten it and following recommendations for what steps to take if you are exposed.

At "medium" status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.

Of the 102 counties across the state, the following 23 counties have been classified at "medium" community level status: