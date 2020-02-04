Joliet

Masked Man Wearing ‘I Have the Coronavirus’ Sign Sprays Lysol On Walmart Produce: Cops

Walmart estimated the loss of the produce to be more than $7,300 with additional cleanup costs at over $2,400

Joliet Police

A masked man sprayed Lysol on produce and other products inside a suburban Walmart while wearing a sign on his back that read “Caution I have the Coronavirus,” authorities said.

Police in Joliet were called to a Walmart in the 1400 block of Route 59 after two suspects entered the store and one of them put on a yellow medical mask before spraying “a substance (later determined to be Lysol) on produce, clothing and items of health and beauty,” the department said.

The masked man also had a handmade sign on his back that read “Caution I have the Coronavirus,” police said.

The suspects, believed to be in their 20s, were seen leaving the store in a white 2003 GMA Yukon registered in Oswego, police said.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the men contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Unit at (815) 724-3020 or call Detective Ryan Myers at (815) 724-3056. Anonymous tips can be made via the Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or here.

