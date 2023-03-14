It's a reverse Cinderella story that has people across the Chicago area on a treasure hunt of sorts.

Lucas Duffy was traveling for work last week and went for a night out in Schaumburg before his flight the next morning, but the night ended with a cloudy memory and a mystery that has perplexed hundreds.

Somehow, Duffy lost a single shoe.

"I remember going into a pit and then I glanced down at my feet and we're walking on concrete and I don't have a right shoe," he said in an interview with NBC 5.

But with an early flight to catch the next morning and no time to look for it, he sought the help of area residents, posting a plea in a local Facebook group called "Everything Schaumburg."

"I was just in Schaumburg yesterday (03/06/23) at the the 'DoubleTree by Hilton' (address below) after being at ORD for a work trip. Last night I went out for drinks and got a little carried away causing me to lose ONE of my shoes on the walk back to the hotel from 'Granite City Food & Brewery' (address below). I had a flight to catch at 8:00 a.m. which left me no time to look for it," he wrote. "The reason I’m posting this is to see if there are any people there that would be willing to look for my shoe. I will provide screen shots of my map app of where I think it could be. I will pay for any shipping that would be required. Any help would be greatly appreciated."

Duffy told NBC 5 that while he could have simply bought a new pair of shoes, the one he lost had particular value because it was bought for him as a gift from his grandma.

Within a short amount of time, comments started pouring in on the post.

"I've been receiving DMs on Facebook, Instagram with people asking me, 'Do you remember where you were? I went out looking.' They'll send me a picture of like a field they're at," he said. "It's hilarious... it's like a scavenger hunt."

Some commenters offered pairs of the same shoe in various sizes either new or slightly worn as a replacement. Chicago Prime Italian offered searchers a complimentary meatball last week after they finished their hunt.

Duffy said he's even received messages or calls from On Cloud, the company that makes the shoe, offering him a gift card, as well as from Schaumburg officials, who he said offered their help in locating the shoe.

As of Tuesday, the post had generated more than 700 comments, but the shoe remains missing.

Duffy did, however, post an update Friday with more details on a potential location.

"In conjunction with my friend, we have determined the location of the shoe to be between X-Golf and the helipad in the ditch right off the parking lot!" he wrote. "There is only one issue with this and that is my fear of the shoe being below the surface of the mud since I recall it being sucked off of my foot. Due to the mud situation, if anyone was to look at the surface, they wouldn’t be able to see the shoe meaning that some footprint tracking or digging would be required. I know this is asking a lot, but I am certain this is where the 'treasure' is located!"

Duffy revealed to NBC 5 that he does plan to offer whoever finds the shoe a mystery reward, declining to reveal what exactly it will be.

For now, he hopes the hunt continues.

"I say just hold up faith, keep the hunt strong," he said. "Don't give up for me and I love you all. Thank you so much. I never would have expected any of this to happen and I appreciate it. I appreciate all the help and kindness you all have for me."

He added that Schaumburg "will always have my heart (and maybe, always my shoe)."