Man's body recovered from vehicle in Wauconda retention pond

The body of a man in his late 30s was recovered from a retention pond in suburban Wauconda, according to authorities.

Video captured from NBC Chicago's Sky5 showed a car turned upside down in the water of a retention pond near the intersection of Garland Road and Main Street.

The Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man's body was recovered from inside the vehicle. Though officials said the man was in his late 30s, his identity is currently being withheld pending family notification.

According to officials, an autopsy for the man is scheduled for Thursday morning.

There is currently no further information available.