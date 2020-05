A 29-year-old man was shot Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.

About 3:05 p.m. he was standing on the corner in the 8300 block of South Engleside Avenue, when a silver vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire shots at him, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.