Man With Gun Arrested at Chicago Auto Show, Video Shows

Video showed a man being handcuffed and taken into custody at the Chicago Auto Show Sunday after police said someone reported a "person with a gun" at the event.

Chicago police said officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the 2400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a "person with a gun call." Once there, they recovered a firearm from a man at the scene and placed him into custody.

Video from the scene posted to social media showed a man on the ground in handcuffs.

The 22-year-old man is now facing felony charges for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.