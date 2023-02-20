Chicago Auto Show

Man With Gun Arrested at Chicago Auto Show, Video Shows

Video from the scene posted to social media showed a man on the ground in handcuffs

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video showed a man being handcuffed and taken into custody at the Chicago Auto Show Sunday after police said someone reported a "person with a gun" at the event.

Chicago police said officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the 2400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a "person with a gun call." Once there, they recovered a firearm from a man at the scene and placed him into custody.

Video from the scene posted to social media showed a man on the ground in handcuffs.

The 22-year-old man is now facing felony charges for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Auto Show
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us