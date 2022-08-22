Man With Concealed Carry License Wounds Armed Carjacker During Exchange of Gunfire in North Austin Neighborhood

A man with a concealed carry license shot and wounded an armed carjacker during an exchange of gunfire early Monday in Chicago's North Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to authorities.

The man was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when the carjacker fired at him around 1:25 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man returned fire and hit the carjacker in the chest, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene.

According to police, the victim did not sustain any injuries in the incident, and detectives are investigating.