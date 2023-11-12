Back of the Yards

Man stabbed when argument ensues following crash in Back of the Yards: police

By Matt Stefanski

police-lights-generic-dallas
Metro

A man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon during an argument that transpired after a crash in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 1:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Hermitage. After being involved in a minor accident, a 25-year-old man exited his vehicle, at which point a verbal altercation ensued with the driver of the other vehicle, police said.

The other driver stabbed the victim one time then re-entered his vehicle and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The victim self-transported to an area hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No one was in custody as of Sunday evening.

Area One detectives were investigating.

This article tagged under:

Back of the Yards
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us