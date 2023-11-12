Man stabbed when argument ensues following crash in Back of the Yards: police

A man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon during an argument that transpired after a crash in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 1:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Hermitage. After being involved in a minor accident, a 25-year-old man exited his vehicle, at which point a verbal altercation ensued with the driver of the other vehicle, police said.

The other driver stabbed the victim one time then re-entered his vehicle and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The victim self-transported to an area hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

No one was in custody as of Sunday evening.

Area One detectives were investigating.