Man Stabbed to Death During North Lawndale Altercation, Police Say

A man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times during an altercation in the North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, a 37-year-old man was sitting in a car in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. when he was attacked by an unknown assailant.

The man then pulled out a sharp object and began stabbing the victim in the neck and chest, according to police.

The victim was able to flee the scene in the vehicle and drove to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Police are investigating the attack, and no suspects are in custody.