Man Stabbed to Death at Brighton Park Business

A person is being questioned by police after a 56-year-old man was killed Saturday in a stabbing inside a Brighton Park business on the Southwest Side.

About 12:30 p.m., Christ Douvlis was inside the business in the 4000 block of South Kedzie Avenue when another person approached him, sparking an argument, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The person stabbed him in the torso several times, police said. Douvlis was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He lived in Brighton Park.

One person of interest is being questioned, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.