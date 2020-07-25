Englewood

Man Shot While Inside Party Bus

He was traveling inside a party bus about 12 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 56th Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots

By Sun-Times Media

A 21-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

He was traveling inside a party bus about 12 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 56th Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was grazed in the neck and was treated on the scene, police said. An unknown number of people who were also in the bus were struck by glass and declined medical treatment.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

