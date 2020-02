A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The 20-year-old was driving at 11:19 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Campbell Avenue when he was shot in the arm and chest, according to Chicago police.

Police said there were no witnesses and it was unclear where the shots came from.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.