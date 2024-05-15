bridgeview

Man shot to death while getting into his car at suburban apartment complex

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 39-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday morning while getting into his car outside his home at a Bridgeview apartment complex, officials said.

According to village spokesperson Ray Hanania, the man had remote started his car and was walking out to it when he was confronted by an armed assailant, who fired multiple gunshots towards him.

Watch 24/7 free news online with NBC 5 Chicago’s stream

Officials said the man's body was found near his vehicle outside the apartment building at around 5 a.m. at 7359 West 79th Street, near the corner of 79th Street and Oketo Avenue.

The victim was identified as Arturo Cantu, who was a resident at the nearby apartment complex, officials said.

The shooting is under investigation by Bridgeview police, and a suspect has not been identified.

There is currently no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

bridgeview
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us