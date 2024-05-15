Man shot to death while getting into his car at suburban apartment complex

A 39-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday morning while getting into his car outside his home at a Bridgeview apartment complex, officials said.

According to village spokesperson Ray Hanania, the man had remote started his car and was walking out to it when he was confronted by an armed assailant, who fired multiple gunshots towards him.

Officials said the man's body was found near his vehicle outside the apartment building at around 5 a.m. at 7359 West 79th Street, near the corner of 79th Street and Oketo Avenue.

The victim was identified as Arturo Cantu, who was a resident at the nearby apartment complex, officials said.

The shooting is under investigation by Bridgeview police, and a suspect has not been identified.

There is currently no further information available.