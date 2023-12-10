Man shot to death on Chicago's Near South Side

A man is dead after a shooting on Chicago’s Near South Side on Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the 32-year-old man was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle at approximately 9:16 p.m. in the first block of West Cermak.

The man had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.