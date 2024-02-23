Man shot to death inside West Side business

A 43-year-old man was shot to death inside a business in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred shortly after 1:35 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police said the man was approached by an unknown gunman inside the business who opened fire, striking the man multiple times.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is currently under investigation by area detectives and there is no one in custody.