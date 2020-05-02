McKinley Park

Man Shot to Death in McKinley Park

The male victim was involved in a verbal altercation when the male offender produced and shot a handgun, police said

By Molly Walsh

McKinley Park homicide

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning in McKinley Park on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The male victim was involved in a verbal altercation at around 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of W. 35th. St. when the male offender produced and shot a handgun, police said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.

Local

Bishop Ford Expressway 2 hours ago

Man Killed in Hit-And-Run while Walking on Bishop Ford

coronavirus illinois 10 hours ago

Illinois Experts Wonder How Pandemic Impacts Endangered Bird

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation, according to police.

This article tagged under:

McKinley ParkChicago PoliceshootingfatalSTROGER
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us