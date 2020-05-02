Man Shot to Death in McKinley Park

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning in McKinley Park on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The male victim was involved in a verbal altercation at around 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of W. 35th. St. when the male offender produced and shot a handgun, police said.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation, according to police.