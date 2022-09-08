Man Shot to Death by Police After Firing at Officers in Suburban Zion, Authorities Say

A 47-year-old man was shot to death by police after he allegedly pulled out a weapon and fired shots at officers during a confrontation outside a home in suburban Zion on Thursday night.

According to authorities, officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of Era Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. after a woman reported that a relative was trying to break into her home.

The caller told police that she had received an order of protection against the man, and officers arrived at the home within minutes, according to a press release.

Two Zion police officers found the man located near the back door of the residence, and when they began speaking to him, he pulled out a weapon, turned and faced the officers, and began to fire shots.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The officers retreated, and the man ran approximately one block west of the location, police said.

It was there that another Zion police officer encountered the suspect, and ultimately the officer fired shots, striking the suspect.

Officers administered first aid to the suspect, and he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were hit by gunfire, but the officer who fired the shots that killed the suspect was hospitalized for evaluation, police said.

Per department protocol, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

NBC 5 has not independently confirmed details of this shooting at this time.