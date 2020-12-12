Man Shot on Eisenhower Expressway: Illinois State Police

A 24-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon while driving in the eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

Before 1:25 p.m., the man was traveling eastbound on the expressway near Central Avenue when an individual inside an unknown vehicle began shooting, causing the victim to crash, police said.

The victim's vehicle then veered off the roadway and struck the center median wall. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple lanes of the interstate were closed while police worked on the scene.

Additional information on the specific incident wasn't immediately available.

Shootings on Chicago-area expressways have increased in an alarming rate in the past several months. As of Saturday, at least 117 shootings have occurred on Chicago expressways in 2020.