Eisenhower Expressway

Man Shot on Eisenhower Expressway: Illinois State Police

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said

Illinois State Police

A 24-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon while driving in the eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

Before 1:25 p.m., the man was traveling eastbound on the expressway near Central Avenue when an individual inside an unknown vehicle began shooting, causing the victim to crash, police said.

The victim's vehicle then veered off the roadway and struck the center median wall. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Local

Chicago carjacking 3 hours ago

Hazel Crest Man Charged With Attempted Carjacking in the Loop

Chicago Firefighter 4 hours ago

Slain Retired Fire Lieutenant Remembered at Celebration of Life in Chicago

Multiple lanes of the interstate were closed while police worked on the scene.

Additional information on the specific incident wasn't immediately available.

Shootings on Chicago-area expressways have increased in an alarming rate in the past several months. As of Saturday, at least 117 shootings have occurred on Chicago expressways in 2020.

This article tagged under:

Eisenhower ExpresswayIllinois State Policeeisenhower shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us