The Cook County Sheriff's Office and local police were investigating after a 31-year-old was shot at killed late Sunday during a cookout party at a playfield in suburban Dixmoor.

According to authorities, the shooting took place at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday at Dixmoor Playfield, located at 14100 S Wood St.

Dixmoor police, along with the Cook County Sheriff's Office and the Forest Preserve of Cook County Police responded to the scene, authorities said.

The victim, according to police, was a 31-year-old person from Chicago. No further details were provided.

As of 6 a.m., the scene remained active with police investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.