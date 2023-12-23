Man shot in the head outside migrant shelter in Gage Park, Chicago police

A man was seriously injured in a shooting outside a migrant shelter on Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 12:44 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 55th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside produced a gun. That individual fired shots at the victim, striking him in the head, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives were investigating the shooting late Saturday.