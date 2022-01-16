Man Shot During West Town Robbery, Chicago Police Say

A Chicago man is recuperating at a local hospital after he was shot during a robbery in the city’s West Town neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the 35-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 700 block of North Wood Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. when he was approached by a white sedan.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A man then got out of that vehicle, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his backpack. The suspect then shot the victim in the arm, and fled the scene with the backpack, according to police.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his arm during the robbery, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No suspects are currently in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.