Man Shot During Austin Robbery Attempt

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

Four males approached the 37-year-old and tried to rob him at 4:24 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Erie Street, Chicago police said. The man struggled with the suspects and one of them pulled out a handgun and shot him in the right index finger.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.