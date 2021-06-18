Man Shot, Critically Hurt in Attempted Carjacking in Chicago's Gold Coast

A 35-year-old man was shot and critically wounded during an attempted carjacking Thursday night in Gold Coast on the North Side.

About 10:20 p.m., the man was standing on the sidewalk with his girlfriend in the first block of East Chestnut Street when a male approached him with a gun and demanded the keys to his vehicle, Chicago police said.

The armed male then shot the 35-year-old in the neck and fled in a Honda SUV, police said.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.