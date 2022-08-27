Man Shot and Killed When Gunman Fires Into Humboldt Park Restaurant, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a restaurant Friday night in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Division. Police say a 50-year-old man was inside a restaurant when an offender fired from outside the establishment and one shot went through a glass window, striking the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.