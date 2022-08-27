Humboldt Park

Man Shot and Killed When Gunman Fires Into Humboldt Park Restaurant, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a restaurant Friday night in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Division. Police say a 50-year-old man was inside a restaurant when an offender fired from outside the establishment and one shot went through a glass window, striking the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

This article tagged under:

Humboldt Parkhumboldt park restaurant
